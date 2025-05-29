X!

Estonian golfer Mattias Varjun reflects on big win in England

News
Mattias Varjun.
Mattias Varjun. Source: Estonian Golf Union.
News

Top Estonian golfer Mattias Varjun recently brought home a bronze medal from the English Men's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship in Hankley Common, Surrey, England.

The event has been run since 1947 and this year featured 144 players from 17 countries.

Varjun, also captain of Estonia's men's national golf team, told ERR: "The English Open is definitely one of the Top five tournaments in Europe each year and is highly regarded. It was my first time playing there and I managed to succeed right away. That showed we were very well prepared. This past year in America, playing many tournaments against strong opponents and in tough conditions, helped me get ready. Last week there was a lot of wind, the course was hard and challenging, but I felt quite comfortable in those conditions and that was reflected in the results."

"For me, it was especially valuable because it was the only tournament I managed to win in the U.S., and overall I was only the second Estonian to do so. I have played my entire career in Division I in America, and all the tournaments there are high-level. That's also the reason why we go there to compete and gain experience. I value that win highly," Varjun continued.

Varjun's bronze medal won in England. Source: Estonian Golf Union

The Estonian team placed fourth overall at the European Championships last year, which allowed five players to compete in Hankley Common.

Varjun noted he was in his final college year in the U.S., and being based there had allowed him to play year-round against strong opponents. In April, he became the second Estonian male golfer to win a U.S. college tournament when he claimed victory on his home university's Missouri course.

"In the near future, we're going to try to take golf more seriously and look toward a professional career. In addition to me, we have several other guys here who've posted strong results and have the potential to be very successful as professional players too," he said, looking to the future.

Back in Estonia, and practising at the Jõelähtme course just outside Tallinn, Estonian Golf Association president and Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt, congratulated Varjun on his win.

Varjun next hits the links competitively tomorrow, Friday, for the Estonian Amateur Open Championship in Jõelähtme, with some strong competitors from abroad appearing too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:58

International Children's Games to be hosted in Tallinn for the first time

16:29

Estonian archer Reena Pärnat reaches cup final in Turkey

15:57

Ministries begin removing unnecessary regulations

15:25

Car tax discount could cost state approximately €25 million

14:41

Retail turnover in Estonian up 6 percent on year to April

14:06

Saaremaa chess festival brings top players from 12 nations to the island

13:41

Estonian golfer Mattias Varjun reflects on big win in England

13:21

Tallinn public transport switches to summer schedule

12:43

US star Justin Timberlake in concert at Tallinn's song festival grounds in June

12:05

Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

28.05

Experts: Russia lacks resources to escort all of its shadow fleet vessels

28.05

Estonian company leading EU project to build 45-meter semi-autonomous warship

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo