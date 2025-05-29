Estonian golfer Mattias Varjun reflects on big win in England

The event has been run since 1947 and this year featured 144 players from 17 countries.

Varjun, also captain of Estonia's men's national golf team, told ERR: "The English Open is definitely one of the Top five tournaments in Europe each year and is highly regarded. It was my first time playing there and I managed to succeed right away. That showed we were very well prepared. This past year in America, playing many tournaments against strong opponents and in tough conditions, helped me get ready. Last week there was a lot of wind, the course was hard and challenging, but I felt quite comfortable in those conditions and that was reflected in the results."

"For me, it was especially valuable because it was the only tournament I managed to win in the U.S., and overall I was only the second Estonian to do so. I have played my entire career in Division I in America, and all the tournaments there are high-level. That's also the reason why we go there to compete and gain experience. I value that win highly," Varjun continued.

Varjun's bronze medal won in England. Source: Estonian Golf Union

The Estonian team placed fourth overall at the European Championships last year, which allowed five players to compete in Hankley Common.

Varjun noted he was in his final college year in the U.S., and being based there had allowed him to play year-round against strong opponents. In April, he became the second Estonian male golfer to win a U.S. college tournament when he claimed victory on his home university's Missouri course.

"In the near future, we're going to try to take golf more seriously and look toward a professional career. In addition to me, we have several other guys here who've posted strong results and have the potential to be very successful as professional players too," he said, looking to the future.

Back in Estonia, and practising at the Jõelähtme course just outside Tallinn, Estonian Golf Association president and Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt, congratulated Varjun on his win.

Varjun next hits the links competitively tomorrow, Friday, for the Estonian Amateur Open Championship in Jõelähtme, with some strong competitors from abroad appearing too.

