UK daily on Richard Teder, the 'accidental' Estonian golfer now in the British Open

Richard Teder
Richard Teder Source: SCANPIX/AP
Young golf star Richard Teder will this week be the first Estonian to play in the prestigious Open Championship, in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, British daily The Guardian reported.

Teder, 20, told the paper he not only mastered English via YouTube videos but also picked up golf "completely randomly" at the tender age of six: An auntie had won a sporting event – not even in golf but in tennis – with golfing vouchers the prize, and the young Teder tagged along and was soon hooked.

By age 13, he was a scratch golfer and has plenty of experience playing in the U.K., including in competitive rounds at courses such as Royal St George's, Ballyliffin, and Hillside.

The scale of the Open will be new to him, but the conditions will not be, he said, noting while he doesn't like the rain much, "the wind is no problem," and he will be "fine."

The Estonian qualified for the Open by holing out from 90 yards in a sudden‑death playoff, done in suitably phlegmatic Estonian style, and capped off with a meal at a local kebab house ("Everything else was closed") post-match at the West Lancashire course earlier this month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

