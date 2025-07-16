Levadia out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

The UEFA Champions League final may have only been a month-and-a-half ago, but qualification campaigns for the 2025-2026 season are already underway.

Unfortunately, Estonian meistriliiga side Tallinna FCI Levadia went down 1–0 away to Latvian club FC RFS in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round and was eliminated 2–0 on aggregate.

The ball found its way into Levadia's net already in the third minute, but VAR overturned the goal after review.

In the 68th minute, the Riga-based club's Serbian midfielder Stefan Panic, who found the net in the first leg in Tallinn, scored, putting the Latvian team ahead both on the day and on aggregate.

Levadia got several chances during the match but could not convert, even as they had 13 shots on goal to RFS's four (three were on target in each case).

RFS will meet Swedish club Malmö in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Levadia's European season continues but in the third-tier UEFA Conference League, where they will face Georgian club Tbilisi Iberia 1999. The first and second legs take place on July 24 and 31.

Alex Matthias Tamm in action for Ljubljana Olimpija. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com

Meanwhile, Estonian striker Alex Matthias Tamm also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the qualifiers after his team, Ljubljana Olimpija (Slovenia), lost 2–0 away to Almaty Kairat (Kazakhstan), and 3–1 on aggregate.

Tamm was in the Ljubljana starting line-up, and in the 59th minute saw a chance to open the scoring for the visitors with a shot loosed off from inside the box, but the attempt failed and sailed over the bar.

He was later substituted, at the 78-minute mark.

Ljubljana Olimpija also continue in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and will face Andorran club Inter Club d'Escaldes in the second qualifying round over two legs, July 24 and 31.