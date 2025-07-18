Paide and Kalju through to UEFA Conference League second round qualifiers

Meistriliiga teams Paide Linnameeskond and Nõmme Kalju FC have progressed to the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, while Tallinna FC Flora are out.

Paide went into the second leg at home to Gibraltar club Bruno's Magpies with an away goal advantage, having scored in stoppage time in the first leg. Striker Robi Saarma putting the Paide side ahead in the 36th minute on Thursday, while Gambian striker Pa Assan Corr scored twice in the 66th and 71st minutes. Magpies attacker Julian Del Rio scored for the visitors in the 76th minute, but Paide's Pa Abdou Cham scored shortly before full time to win the match 4–1, and the two legs 7–3 on aggregate. Paide face Swedish team AIK Fotboll in qualifying round two.

Nõmme Kalju FC drew 1–1 at home against Albanian club Tirana Partizani in the first leg, and with regular time on Thursday remaining goalless, extra time beckoned. Nõmme midfielder Nikita Ivanov found the net and with no more goals, the visitors won 2–1 on aggregate. They face Dublin club St Patrick's Athletic in the second qualifying round.

Meanwhile Tallinna FC Flora are out of the competition after losing to Reykjavik's Valur.

Going into the second leg 3–0 down, Flora also fell behind in the home leg, in the first half, when Tryggvi Haraldsson punished Flora for losing the ball, sending it sailing over 'keeper Evert Grünvald's head.

The hosts managed to equalize in the 41st minute when national team striker Rauno Sappinen found the net, but with a Jonatan Ingi Jonsson goal in stoppage time, the Icelandic club advanced to the second round with an aggregate score of 5–1.

The UEFA Conference League is the third tier of European club football.

