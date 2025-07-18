X!

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

News
Leonid Latsepov
Leonid Latsepov Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar were crowned men's and women's 10,000 meters Estonian champions on Thursday.

Latsepov won the men's race at the Rakvere Stadium in a time of 30:14.12, half a minute short of his PB. Defending champion Karel Hussar finished second with a time of 30:36.17.

17-year-old Remi Edur was third with a PB of 32:13.09, from 10 starters.

Six competitors started the women's race, with Liis-Grete Hussar defending the title she took last year with a time of 34:22.75, a PB and fifth-best result in Estonia's all-time rankings. While she was slower this year at 35:39.07, this was still enough for the win.

Johanna Ardel, who improved her personal record by 16 seconds and climbed to 16th place in Estonia's all-time rankings with a time of 36:31.76, came second, and Külli Sizask was third with a PB of 38:30.79.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rene Kundla

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

11:42

Coop Pank's profits down 17 percent on year to Q2 2025

11:16

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade Updated

11:09

Estonia's foreign minister welcomes new EU sanctions package on Russia

10:11

Three of 87 dogs granted interim care in ownership dispute

09:35

Two die in Tartu County ATV accident

08:57

Paide and Kalju through to UEFA Conference League second round qualifiers

08:14

Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

07:44

Ott Tänak third in WRC Rally Estonia opening stage

07:12

Gallery: Estonian reservists fire French CAESAR self-propelled guns for first time Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

17.07

45 teachers lose jobs in Narva after failing to meet language requirements

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo