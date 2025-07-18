Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar were crowned men's and women's 10,000 meters Estonian champions on Thursday.

Latsepov won the men's race at the Rakvere Stadium in a time of 30:14.12, half a minute short of his PB. Defending champion Karel Hussar finished second with a time of 30:36.17.

17-year-old Remi Edur was third with a PB of 32:13.09, from 10 starters.

Six competitors started the women's race, with Liis-Grete Hussar defending the title she took last year with a time of 34:22.75, a PB and fifth-best result in Estonia's all-time rankings. While she was slower this year at 35:39.07, this was still enough for the win.

Johanna Ardel, who improved her personal record by 16 seconds and climbed to 16th place in Estonia's all-time rankings with a time of 36:31.76, came second, and Külli Sizask was third with a PB of 38:30.79.

--

