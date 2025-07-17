Kristin Lätt shakes off injury to play in Tallinn's European disc golf festival

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt has confirmed she is competing before a home crowd at the European Disc Golf Festival in Tallinn, which started today, Thursday

Lätt had broken a toe several weeks ago and did not take part in the preliminary disc golf festival held at the Song Festival Grounds earlier in the week, prompting speculation that she would not appear in the DGPT event.

"I withdrew from the superstar challenge because I felt it was the right thing to do. I am very grateful that I listened to my inner voice," Lätt wrote on her social media account.

As for the main event, Lätt said: "When I had the talk with my doctor, she told me that she's hoping that I don't have any big competitions coming up because I need to rest, and she could already hear from my voice that I wasn't doing well."

"So I wrote to the TD but, yeh, I think at the end of the evening I made the decision to still compete, so, I'm competing."

"I am competing"



Kristin Lätt gives an injury update on her broken toe pic.twitter.com/FWNq3ez8F9 — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) July 16, 2025

Lätt currently lies in second place in the rankings with 1,510.67 points, behind only U.S. disc golfer Holyn Handley (1,784 points), and will be looking to close that 300-point gap this weekend.

The European Disc Golf Festival is already underway and finishes on Sunday.

Reigning women's champion is Missy Gannon (U.S.) while her compatriot Ricky Wysocki triumphed in the men's category last year.

The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!