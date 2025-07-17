Gallery: Ott Tänak takes on Estonia's top biathletes in challenge ahead of rally

X!

Ahead of this weekend's Rally Estonia, top drivers Ott Tänak, Oliver Solberg and Gregoire Munster took on Estonian biathletes Regina Ermits, Hanna-Brita Kaasik and Johanna Talihärm in a special one-off challenge. While he may be among the world's best at motor racing, Tänak admitted he has a long way to go to reach the top in biathlon.

In the first part of the challenge, the rally drivers got behind the wheels of their cars, while the biathletes took aim at the targets in the shooting range, before they all switched roles. Solberg and Kaasik ended up taking win, Munster and Talihärm were , with Tänak and Ermits left trailing in third.

"Obviously biathlon is a very diverse sport. I'm a pretty big fan of it myself and watch most of the races, but even on TV the shooting looks a bit complicated. Laying on the ground on my stomach and shooting at the big targets was difficult. The shots were a bit low on the test shoot, but when you have a bit of adrenaline and try to shoot at pace, it's not that easy," Tänak said.

"It was a completely new experience for me, I've never tried it before. It was quite a challenge, but actually very cool!"

So, what sport would Tänak do if he wasn't a racing driver? "I can't even imagine it, but I'm afraid to say that obviously I wouldn't be too good at shooting."

Rally Estonia kicks off on Thursday with the first speed test at 8.05 p.m. in Raadimõisa Park, next to the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The opening show, featuring live performances from by nublu and Vaiko Eplik, and Getter Jaani begins at 6 p.m. in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

Editor: Michael Cole, Henrik Laever

