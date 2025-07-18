Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

Top Estonian disc golfer Kristin Lätt is in joint 20th place on the women's leaderboard after day one of the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Latvian competitor Sintija Klezberga leads after the first round in the women's, while U.S. players dominated in the men's.

Running in tandem with the European Disc Golf Festival, this is the first time a DGPT round has taken place in Estonia.

Lätt was at one point looking doubtful after breaking a toe several weeks ago, but confirmed this week she would be playing, and went on to tie for 20th place with Finnish player Jenni Karppinen after the first round (both one under par).

Klezberga finished the day as leader at eight under par, followed by Valerie Mandujano (U.S.) at eight below par and Sofia Donnecke (Canada, six under par).

An exciting first day in Estonia



Here are your leaders heading into Round 2 of the 2025 European Disc Golf Festival! pic.twitter.com/UwTYw9FPlS — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) July 17, 2025

Keiti Tätte (four under par) is the highest placing Estonian in the European Disc Golf event, in joint seventh place with Silva Saarinen (Finland) and Ida Emilie Nesse (Norway) after day one. Kaidi Allsalu finished the day in joint tenth place (three under par), sharing the spot with two Finnish, one American, and one Latvian disc golfer. Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste and Kristi Unt share 29th place (two over par) and Kaire Tekku lies in 47th place (eleven over par).

In the men's DGPT round, only a smattering of Nordic-Baltic disc golfers offered any competition to American competitors, and the highest-placed Estonians, Rasmus Metsamaa, Mathias Villota, and Mauri Villmann, are in joint 46th place at four under par.

Anthony Barela and Isaac Robinson tied for the lead after day one, 13 under par, with their compatriots Calvin Lonngquist, Luke Taylor, and Richard Wysocki, the latter also the defending champion in Tallinn, all just one throw behind, along with Finnish disc golfer Niklas Anttila.

Three more Americans follow: Luke Humphries, Raven Newsom, and Ezra Aderhold, all of them at 11 under par, meaning in the top ten there are only two non-U.S. disc golfers as things stand. The grand slam event will be played over three rounds, the last of them on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!