X!

Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

News
DGPT day one round in Tallinn, July 17, 2025.
Open gallery
39 photos
News

Top Estonian disc golfer Kristin Lätt is in joint 20th place on the women's leaderboard after day one of the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) event at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Latvian competitor Sintija Klezberga leads after the first round in the women's, while U.S. players dominated in the men's.

Running in tandem with the European Disc Golf Festival, this is the first time a DGPT round has taken place in Estonia.

Lätt was at one point looking doubtful after breaking a toe several weeks ago, but confirmed this week she would be playing, and went on to tie for 20th place with Finnish player Jenni Karppinen after the first round (both one under par).
Klezberga finished the day as leader at eight under par, followed by Valerie Mandujano (U.S.) at eight below par and Sofia Donnecke (Canada, six under par).

Keiti Tätte (four under par) is the highest placing Estonian in the European Disc Golf event, in joint seventh place with Silva Saarinen (Finland) and Ida Emilie Nesse (Norway) after day one. Kaidi Allsalu finished the day in joint tenth place (three under par), sharing the spot with two Finnish, one American, and one Latvian disc golfer. Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste and Kristi Unt share 29th place (two over par) and Kaire Tekku lies in 47th place (eleven over par).

In the men's DGPT round, only a smattering of Nordic-Baltic disc golfers offered any competition to American competitors, and the highest-placed Estonians, Rasmus Metsamaa, Mathias Villota, and Mauri Villmann, are in joint 46th place at four under par.

Anthony Barela and Isaac Robinson tied for the lead after day one, 13 under par, with their compatriots Calvin Lonngquist, Luke Taylor, and Richard Wysocki, the latter also the defending champion in Tallinn, all just one throw behind, along with Finnish disc golfer Niklas Anttila.

Three more Americans follow: Luke Humphries, Raven Newsom, and Ezra Aderhold, all of them at 11 under par, meaning in the top ten there are only two non-U.S. disc golfers as things stand. The grand slam event will be played over three rounds, the last of them on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

11:42

Coop Pank's profits down 17 percent on year to Q2 2025

11:16

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade Updated

11:09

Estonia's foreign minister welcomes new EU sanctions package on Russia

10:11

Three of 87 dogs granted interim care in ownership dispute

09:35

Two die in Tartu County ATV accident

08:57

Paide and Kalju through to UEFA Conference League second round qualifiers

08:14

Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

07:44

Ott Tänak third in WRC Rally Estonia opening stage

07:12

Gallery: Estonian reservists fire French CAESAR self-propelled guns for first time Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

17.07

45 teachers lose jobs in Narva after failing to meet language requirements

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo