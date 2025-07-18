Estonia's Kristin Lätt climbs 18 places to second at Euro Disc Golf Championship in Tallinn

After two days of competition at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak), Estonian stars Kristin Lätt and Keiti Tätte share joint second place at the 2025 European Disc Golf Festival. After struggling on day one, Lätt climbed 18 places on the leader board on Friday and is now just one shot behind leader Missy Gannon.

Missy Gannon of the USA leads at the 2025 European Disc Golf Festival in Tallinn at the end of day two on -8 but Estonia's world number one Kristin Lätt is now just one shot behind.

Lätt was languishing in 20th after the opening day but after making nine birdies, six pars and three bogeys, the Estonian ended Friday's play on -7. She now shares second place with Cadence Burge of the USA, Eveliina Salonen of Finland, Keiti Tätte of Estonia and Silva Saarinen of Finland.

Estonia's Kaidi Allsalu also put in a strong performance and is in seventh place with a score of -6.

"Yesterday it was like that, today like this. I'm trying to look at things with a neutral eye, not to make any judgements about myself or where I'm positioning myself. It doesn't matter that much, I guess. You have to keep a good feeling, do your best and that's enough," Lätt.

"Today was a good day in terms of scoring, but that's the way this competition goes, the protocol changes every day and that's completely normal."

"There were some misthrows where I had the same feeling that I didn't understand things, but luckily there was less of that today and more of the throws where I visualized it and then it came out exactly the way it did. That always makes you feel so confident and positive," Lätt said.

At the halfway point in the competition, Lätt is just one shot behind the overall leader. "In order to win, you can't think about winning. Winning comes from good play, so, you have to focus on the game, and again, just give it your best. There's nothing else you can do, you can't control the others," said Lätt.

"I think the most important thing is to be committed to the shot, not to be afraid of anything or to let bad thoughts come in, and then you will get a good result."

Keiti Tätte, who is in joint second place with Lätt, was delighted. "I felt myself that I made some mistakes, especially when putting, which I shouldn't have made, and obviously the drive was a bit better today but it's not a great feeling because I could have done so much better."

Kaidi Allsalu is in seventh after two days, just two shots behind the overall leader. "Maybe I didn't expect to be so high. But it was such a steady and calm game, a little minus has brought me quite high. I hope it will continue like this," said Allsalu.

---

