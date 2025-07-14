Kristin Lätt narrowly misses out on podium in Norway disc golf round

Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Lätt finished fifth at the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) stage in Siggerud, Norway over the weekend, while two more Estonian competitors also made it into the top twelve.

Lätt put in a solid performance on the Sunday, finishing six under par, with eight birdies, eight at par and two bogeys, making her one of just three players whose round rating exceeded 1,000.

What a shot from Kristin Lätt on hole 12 setting up a look for eagle pic.twitter.com/PWA5DUfiL9 — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) July 13, 2025

Lätt finished 10 under par overall, just one stroke behind second place, as Americans Cadende Burge and Ella Hansen, along with Finn Silva Saarinen, all tied with a score of 11 under. Another American, Holyn Handley, won the competition at 15 under par.

Meanwhile, Keiti Tätte came in joint ninth place at two under par, while Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste finished 12th overall.

In the overall DGPT pro tour season standings, Lätt remains in second place with 1,510.67 points, with only Handley ahead on 1,1784 points. Saarinen is in third place with 1,333.5 points.

