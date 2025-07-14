Elena Malõgina puts in convincing first qualifier win in WTA Hamburg tournament

Estonia's top women's tennis player Elena Malõgina overcame Ukraine's Nadiia Kolb in straight sets 6–2, 6–2 at the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open qualifiers on Sunday.

Malõgina, last week crowned domestic tennis champion for the fourth time and ranked 469th in the world, has one more qualifier ahead of her to reach the main draw in Hamburg, a WTA 250-level tournament.

She had been due to face another Ukrainian, Valeriya Strakhova, on Sunday, but the latter withdrew, meaning she played Kolb, ranked 679th worldwide, instead.

The Estonian faces Ariana Geerlings Martinez (Spain, WTA 346) in the second round of qualifiers.

Top seed in Hamburg is Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 17).

