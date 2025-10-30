Estonia's Elena Malõgina cruises into Glasgow ITF quarter-finals

Estonia's Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 497) continued her winning streak at the ITF W75 tournament in Glasgow, defeating Camilla Rosatello of Italy (WTA No. 212) to reach the quarter-finals.

Malõgina conceded only four games in the match to Rosatello, who is 285 places higher than the Estonian in the current WTA rankings.

Malõgina will now face Daria Snigur (WTA No. 165) of Ukraine in the quarters.

The Ukrainian was once second in the junior rankings and has won ten ITF tournaments in her career so far. Malõgina will also compete in the doubles tournament in Glasgow, where she will partner Great Britain's Alicia Dudeney.

