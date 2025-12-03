X!

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina eases into round 2 in Antalya

News
Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's number one women's tennis player Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 427) has begun the ITF W15 tournament in Antalya, Turkey, with a confident win.

Malõgina, who is seeded second in the tournament, conceded only three games to local player Bahar Kilic (WTA -) in her first round match, winning 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 21 minutes.

In the second round, Malõgina will face 21-year-old Oceane Babel of France, who is currently WTA No. 965.

Elsewhere, Estonia-American Ingrid Neel also got off to a winning start at the W35 tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida, defeating her American doubles partner Abigail Rencheli 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round. Two weeks ago, Neel and Rencheli reached the semifinals at the Boca Raton tournament as a pair.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Kristjan Kallasta

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:50

Elering planning undersea power cable near Muhu

19:40

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina eases into round 2 in Antalya

19:30

New Tartu exhibition turns spotlight on materials used to create art

18:50

Watch live: Global Estonian virtual forum takes place this Friday

18:12

Minister: EU decision on Russian frozen assets to aid Ukraine a 'breakthrough'

17:40

Gallery: New exhibition reveals inner world of Estonian poet Juhan Liiv

16:24

Gallery: Windows in Väätsa dressed up for Christmas again

15:53

Prime Minister: EDF members who served abroad are military's 'gold standard'

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

15:20

Eurowings to launch Düsseldorf flights from Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

13:40

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

02.12

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

02.12

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

02.12

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

02.12

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

02.12

Baltics and Denmark sign new deal for joint medicine purchases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo