Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina eases into round 2 in Antalya

Estonia's number one women's tennis player Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 427) has begun the ITF W15 tournament in Antalya, Turkey, with a confident win.

Malõgina, who is seeded second in the tournament, conceded only three games to local player Bahar Kilic (WTA -) in her first round match, winning 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 21 minutes.

In the second round, Malõgina will face 21-year-old Oceane Babel of France, who is currently WTA No. 965.

Elsewhere, Estonia-American Ingrid Neel also got off to a winning start at the W35 tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida, defeating her American doubles partner Abigail Rencheli 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round. Two weeks ago, Neel and Rencheli reached the semifinals at the Boca Raton tournament as a pair.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!