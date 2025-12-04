X!

Rae Spordikool women's volleyball team out of prestigious European competition

News
News

Rae Spordikool/VIASTON women's volleyball team are out of the CEV Volleyball Challenge Cup after losing their last 16 second-leg match 3:1 away to PVK Olymp Praha.

The CEV Cup is the third tier of European club volleyball competition, and Rae's qualification represented the first time an Estonian team had made the tournament since Kohila did so nearly a decade ago.

Rae beat North Macedonian club Skopje Rabotnicki in the tournament's opening round.

However, they lost the first leg against PVK at home, 3:2, leaving it all to do in the away clash.

Even losing the first set 25:22 did not signal the end, as winning the next two sets could have salvaged things. However, a 25:21 loss in set two ended those chances, though Rae were able to get a consolation third-set win.

Silvia Pertens (+13) led the Rae scorers with 18 points. Kristel Allorg (+9) and Liis Kiviloo (+13) each contributed 16 points. Kiviloo, the team captain, also logged four blocks.

Rae converted attacks at 31 percent efficiency compared with 34 percent for PVK. Rae's reception rate stood at 21 percent, less than half their opponents' 43 percent rate. Both teams produced 11 points from the block.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Social Democrats see risk of corruption in new Lasnamäe swimming pool plan

13:16

Rae Spordikool women's volleyball team out of prestigious European competition

12:38

EU plan to shift drug production to Europe could raise prices at first

12:10

Estonia passes gambling tax cut amid oversight, culture funding concerns

11:38

Estonian domestic rally season to include rounds in Latvia and Finland

10:56

Mobile apps public warning system tests taking place on Thursday

10:54

Ministry looking to legalize school preference in high school applications

10:42

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

10:22

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

09:50

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

03.12

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

03.12

Eurowings to launch Düsseldorf flights from Tallinn

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

03.12

Minister: EU decision on Russian frozen assets to aid Ukraine a 'breakthrough'

03.12

Estonia does not want to ban young people from social media following EU proposal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo