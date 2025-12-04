Rae Spordikool women's volleyball team out of prestigious European competition

Rae Spordikool/VIASTON women's volleyball team are out of the CEV Volleyball Challenge Cup after losing their last 16 second-leg match 3:1 away to PVK Olymp Praha.

The CEV Cup is the third tier of European club volleyball competition, and Rae's qualification represented the first time an Estonian team had made the tournament since Kohila did so nearly a decade ago.

Rae beat North Macedonian club Skopje Rabotnicki in the tournament's opening round.

However, they lost the first leg against PVK at home, 3:2, leaving it all to do in the away clash.

Even losing the first set 25:22 did not signal the end, as winning the next two sets could have salvaged things. However, a 25:21 loss in set two ended those chances, though Rae were able to get a consolation third-set win.

Silvia Pertens (+13) led the Rae scorers with 18 points. Kristel Allorg (+9) and Liis Kiviloo (+13) each contributed 16 points. Kiviloo, the team captain, also logged four blocks.

Rae converted attacks at 31 percent efficiency compared with 34 percent for PVK. Rae's reception rate stood at 21 percent, less than half their opponents' 43 percent rate. Both teams produced 11 points from the block.

--

