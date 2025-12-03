X!

Eneli Jefimova takes European gold again, dominates women's 100m breaststroke in Poland

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova took gold in the 100-meter women's breaststroke at the ongoing Short Course European Championships in Lublin, Poland.

The Estonian, 18, set a new competition record over the distance. This is her second short course (25-meter pool, necessitating four turnarounds over this distance) European title.

Jefimova, who has been at North Carolina State University since the fall, had been dominant in the heats and semi-finals Tuesday, winning both in 1:03.44 and 1:03.28 respectively.

She continued this form in the final, leading throughout the entire race and finishing with a time of 1:02.82, improving on her earlier times and as noted setting a new European Championships record. She was the only competitor to break the 1:03 barrier.

Only world record holder Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) has swum a faster time over the distance than Jefimova, with her 1:02.36 set back in 2013.

Her previous European Championships gold had been won in Otopeni, Romania two years ago.

Silver went to Belgian swimmer Florine Gaspard, with Anastasia Gorbenko (Israel) taking bronze.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

