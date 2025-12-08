X!

Jefimova and Tribuntsov take short course gold at European championships

Ralf Tribuntsov and Eneli Jefimova.
Ralf Tribuntsov and Eneli Jefimova. Source: Estonian Swimming Federation
At the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland, Ralf Tribuntsov and Eneli Jefimova each claimed gold medals on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ralf Tribuntsov won the men's 50-meter backstroke semifinal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland, setting a new Estonian record with a time of 22.63 seconds. On Sunday, he delivered another outstanding performance in the final.

Tribuntsov led the race from start to finish, touching the wall in 22.68 seconds — just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Czech swimmer Miroslav Knedla. The bronze medal went to Italy's Francesco Lazzari, who finished 0.08 seconds behind.

For the 31-year-old Tribuntsov, this was the first medal of his career at a senior championship event. He also became the first Estonian male swimmer to win a European title.

Five minutes later, Eneli Jefimova entered the pool for the women's 50-meter breaststroke final. Like Tribuntsov, she led the race from the outset and finished in a championship-record time of 28.81 seconds. With that performance, Jefimova moved into a tie for second place on the all-time European rankings.

Lithuanian world record holder Ruta Meilutyte placed second with a time of 29.22, while Belgium's Florine Gaspard claimed bronze, 0.53 seconds behind Jefimova.

The win marked Jefimova's second gold medal in Lublin; she earned her first on Wednesday in the 100-meter breaststroke. Over the course of her career, Jefimova has now won seven senior championship medals, four of them gold.

Kregor Zirk also competed on Sunday in the men's 200-meter butterfly final, where he narrowly missed the podium. Switzerland's Noe Ponti took gold with a time of 1:50.17, followed by Polish twin brothers Krzysztof Chmielewski (+0.07) and Michal Chmielewski (+0.13), who claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Zirk finished 0.38 seconds behind the winner and missed the bronze medal by just 0.25 seconds.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Marcus Turovski

