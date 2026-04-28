Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova named NC State Rookie of the Year

After a standout NCAA season, Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has been named Women's Rookie of the Year at North Carolina State University.

Jefimova, who began studying and training at NC State in Raleigh last August, delivered strong results throughout the U.S. college swimming season.

She delivered her biggest moment at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships last month, where she captured the 100-yard breaststroke title with a personal best 56.30 seconds.

Women's Rookie of the Year

Eneli Jefimova

2026 ACC & NCAA National 100 Breaststroke Champion

‍♀️@packswimdive pic.twitter.com/udZSzvMosy — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 27, 2026

Her time also ranks third all-time in the event.

Only two swimmers in NCAA history have been faster: American two-time Olympic champion Lilly King (55.73) and Italy's Jasmine Nocentini (56.09).

Following the college season, Jefimova has shifted to training in a 50-meter pool, with her sights set on the European Aquatics Championships in Paris from August 10–16.

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