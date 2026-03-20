Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes NCAA history in Atlanta

Jefimova put in a PB of 56.30 on Thursday, for her college, North Carolina State.

The Estonian, 19, from Tallinn, holds the domestic breaststroke records over 50 meters and 100 meters and is European champion over those metrically-minded distances. 100 yards is a little shorter than 100 meters (at 91.44 meters).

Jefimova also moved up to third place on the all-time list in the women's 100-yard breaststroke. Only two swimmers in NCAA history have been faster: two-time Olympic champion Lilly King of the United States, who set a record of 55.73 in 2019, and Jasmine Nocentini, who posted a time of 56.09 in 2024.

On Thursday, Jefimova improved her personal best of 56.77, set at the ACC Championships in February, by nearly half a second.

"What an amazing first experience! I had been chasing the school record for a long time, and it's incredible to achieve such a big time improvement as well. Yards are still a bit unfamiliar to me, but all the excitement and support helped me a lot. There were also two Estonian flags in the stands!" Jefimova said post-race.

Eneli Jefimova with some of her supporters. Source: Personal collection.

Her coach, Stefani Wendelschaefer, pointed out that although the swim was not perfect, her athlete's development was evident. "In some turns she glided a bit too long, but she is improving at an incredible rate—we especially see it in her underwater phases and stroke strength. We have worked a lot on her weaknesses, and it is starting to pay off. Of course, we still have a lot of work ahead."

"At just 19, she is already one of the best in NCAA history in this event. We are moving forward step by step, and the goals are high. I am very proud of both her results and the kind of person she is—she is a joy to work with. A big thank you to Estonia for the support; it means a lot to us," Wendelschaefer added.

Jefimova also became only the second NC State swimmer to win the NCAA title over that distance and style.

In the morning heats on Thursday, Jefimova posted the third-fastest time (57.41), but when it came to the final that evening, the Estonian was in a class of her own.

She was third at the turn after the first 50 yards only, in characteristic fashion, to boost her pace over the second half of the race, to streak ahead to finish a full 0.7 seconds ahead of her competitors.

The previous best result by an Estonian at the NCAA Championships had belonged to Martti Aljand, who finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2011, for the University of California (1:52.88).

Jefimova will be back in action on Friday at the NCAA Championships over that same distance too.

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