Estonian athletes see mixed fortunes in indoor world championships final day

Two Estonian athletes were competing during the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Toruń, Poland: Hurdler Kreete Verlin and pole vaulter Marleen Mülla.

Verlin, who had run under eight seconds for the first time this indoor season and broken and re-broken the domestic record on several occasions, delivered a very strong performance in the 60-meter hurdles heats on Sunday morning, falling short of her PB of 7.96 by just one hundredth of a second. She finished third in her heat, and ranked 17th overall, enough to make the semi-finals.

The Estonian faced very strong competition in her heat, however, and while Verlin again produced a solid run, her time of 8.01 was not enough to reach the final. Devynne Charlton, who won the second semifinal with a time of 7.74, equalled her own world record of 7.65 to take gold.

Meanwhile, Mülla, who set a new Estonian pole vault record of 4.63 this year, cleared the opening height of 4.35 on her second attempt on Sunday, but the next height of 4.55 proved a bridge too far, and she did not progress.

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