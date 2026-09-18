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Organizers seek way for signers to join expanded 2028 Song Celebration

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Riivo Jõgi.
Riivo Jõgi. Source: ERR/Urmas Tooming
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This week marked the official start of preparations for the XIV Youth Song and Dance Celebration and the XXIX Song and XXII Dance Celebration, taking place in summer 2028. Artistic director of the Song Celebration, Riivo Jõgi, said that some changes can be expected, and meetings are underway to find a suitable solution for sign‑language performers.

The 2028 festival will last a full week and a half, from June 30 to July 9. "This stems from the coronavirus pandemic. We decided to combine the youth festival tradition with the general Song Celebration tradition. That's why the festival is significantly longer than before," Jõgi explained.

The festival is titled "Olemise viis" ("Way of Being"). "The title was chosen to be multilayered and philosophical. One meaning could relate to what it means to be Estonian across time — a deeper underlying idea," Jõgi said.

"When writing the concept, I focused largely on time — who we have been in the past, who we are now, and what we leave to future generations. The Song Celebration will take place over three days, from Friday to Sunday. Previously it was held only on Saturday and Sunday. Spanning three days felt inspiring and compelling for expressing the passage of time," he noted.

Jõgi believes that this time the Sunday concert will not sell out far ahead of the others. "Each day has its own character. Friday is communal singing, Saturday features adult categories with wind orchestras under the arch, and Sunday is dedicated to children's categories. For the final combined choir, performers from the previous days join as well," he explained.

He emphasized that reaching the Song Celebration stage requires significant work. "But I'd even say that in the end, everyone can come to the Song Celebration. The real question is who gets under the arch and who listens. There is great magic in listening and being present at the festival. Sometimes it's even more wonderful to hear what is offered from under the arch," Jõgi said.

Jõgi noted that organizers have held meetings with sign‑language choirs, and discussions will continue in autumn. "We are trying to find a suitable way for them to participate in the Song Celebration," he said.

Among other changes, Jõgi highlighted the separation of mixed choirs and youth mixed choirs, as well as the separation of girls' and women's choirs.

"Since I'm more of an orchestra person and try to pay attention to those aspects, one difference compared to recent festivals is that on Friday we will use a wind orchestra as the accompanying ensemble. On Saturday and Sunday, a symphony orchestra. A lovely children's combined choir will also be formed — something we haven't done before — consisting of boys' choirs, young children's choirs, and children's choirs," Jõgi said.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor

Source: ERR interview by Märt Treier

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