Estonia's Small Islands Song Festival lands in Vilsandi for the second time

On July 4–5, Vilsandi will host the 14th Small Islands Song Festival. The event is a historic occasion for the island, as it is only the second time Vilsandi has hosted the festival, following the first celebration there in 2011.

The Small Islands Song Festival aims to showcase the culture, traditions and distinctive natural landscapes of Estonia's small islands.

The festival parade on Vilsandi begins at 5 p.m. on July 4, followed by a concert in the courtyard of Kopli Farm. Performers include the Tartu Folk High School Mixed Choir, the JA 22 Chamber Choir, the Pagana Mixed Choir, the Estonian Public Broadcasting Mixed Choir and the Hänike Mixed Choir. Folk dancing will be performed by the Tarbatu Folk Dance Group, while the Saku Wind Orchestra will accompany and unite the performers throughout the event. Singer-songwriter Jaan Tätte will also make a special guest appearance together with the island's community.

After the concert, the evening will continue with a traditional village dance party in front of Riffi Bar, with music provided by the Lavassaare Trio.

At 10 a.m. on July 5, the Saku Wind Orchestra will give its traditional "Everyone Plays" concert. A commemorative nail, specially forged for this year's festival, will be mounted on the wall of the community center as a lasting reminder of the event.

Visitors can reach Vilsandi by boat from Papissaare Harbor on Saaremaa, arriving at Vikati Harbor.

The idea for the Small Islands Song Festival was developed by the Väinameri Choir and the Pagana Mixed Choir. The first festival was held on Ruhnu in 2010, and since then it has been hosted on 13 of Estonia's small islands.

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