Gallery: Ingrian Finns hold dance festival in Estonia's Paide

The day began with a church service in Finnish and Estonian at the Paide church, officiated by clergy from both countries, followed by a procession to Paide Vallimägi.

Singers and dancers performed songs and dances cherished by the Ingrians, of which there are fewer than 10,000 in Estonia.

Herta Preema, head of the Ingrian Finns' Union, said the Ingrian Finnish associations operating in Estonia's counties have an important mission in the lives of the Ingrians living in Estonia.

"Of course, it is about preserving and developing our language and culture, and about singing, dancing, handicrafts and preparing food. All those things that have always been an integral part of being an Ingrian Finn," she said.

"There are around ten associations of ours in Estonia, and all of them survive thanks to the enthusiasts who want to be active. There are few of them, but they are enthusiasts; they have the kind of passion that culture requires," said Hillar Talvik, chairman of the Pärnu Ingrian Finns' Cultural Society.

"We have been saying for decades now that we actually have a second homeland," Preema noted.

"Estonia took us in when we were fleeing the war, and we have remained here, built our families, received our education and done our life's work here. Fortunately, Ingria is quite close by, but the situation is what it is at the moment. Still, I hope we will be able to go there again," she added.

Historical Ingria refers to the area between the Gulf of Finland, the Neva river system and Lake Ladoga, an area now divided between Estona, Russia and Finland. It was populated by Finnic peoples.

The Ingrian Finns were repressed and deported from the territory by the Soviet Union. The community now lives in Finland, Russia and Estonia.

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