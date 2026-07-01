X!

Ruhnu Violin Festival brings together Estonian, Swedish and global folk musicians

News
Ruhnu Violin Festival.
Ruhnu Violin Festival. Source: Press materials
News

The international violin festival begins on the island of Ruhnu on July 2, bringing together traditional musicians from several countries. During the festival, Swedish Ambassador Charlotte Wrangberg will also visit the island.

Now in its 13th year, the festival is dedicated to learning about and promoting the traditional music of the Ruhnu Swedes and Sweden. The festival's violin camp gives musicians of all ages the opportunity to develop both their playing technique and their repertoire. In addition to the Ruhnu Swedish musical heritage, each year's program also highlights another musical tradition, broadening participants' horizons while offering Ruhnu residents and visitors a high-quality program of traditional music.

"Ruhnu is a unique place where living cultural heritage and international cooperation come together naturally. Our goal is not only to teach music, but also to create connections between people, traditions and generations. For one week, participants in the Ruhnu violin camp become a single creative musical community. It is through these authentic encounters that the future stars of traditional culture are born," festival organizer Karoliina Kreintaal said.

Among the headliners and guest instructors at the 2026 festival are two leading figures in Swedish traditional music: flutist Jonas Simonson and violinist, composer and educator Mats Edén.

Mats Edén is a professor of folk music at Lund University and teaches violin at the Malmö Academy of Music. Active as a musician since the 1970s, he has been one of the innovators of Swedish folk music and, as the artistic director of the ensemble Groupa, has helped shape the development of Swedish folk music ensembles as well as the rise of world music. In 2009, he was elected a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Music.

Jonas Simonson is one of Sweden's best-known and most innovative folk and world music flutists. Since the 1980s, he has performed around the world and currently plays with the ensembles Groupa, Tuultenpesä and Jormin/Nelsson/Simonson. In addition to performing, he has worked as a theater musician, producer and lecturer in world music at the Academy of Music and Drama at the University of Gothenburg.

In addition to instrumental instruction, the festival program includes dance and singing workshops. Traditional music and dance instructor Leanne Barbo, who has researched Ruhnu's dance traditions, will lead morning dance workshops open to anyone interested. Sänni Noormets will teach Ruhnu Swedish hymns and songs, while Bulgarian DJ Kosta Kostov will host a dance party at the Ringsu Harbor restaurant featuring fresh world music beats.

"It is important to us that young people not only learn to play the tunes, but also understand their origins and meaning. The Ruhnu Swedish heritage is exceptionally valuable in Estonia's cultural history and sharing it in an international setting gives it new life and a broader audience," organizer Lee Taul added.

The 13th Ruhnu International Violin Festival will take place July 2-7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Estonian official running for ice hockey world governing body top job

17:15

Court rejects MEP's campaign expenses challenge

16:55

Government seeks mandatory blocking of Estonia‑number spoofing scam calls

16:49

Ruhnu Violin Festival brings together Estonian, Swedish and global folk musicians

16:30

Andrus Kaarelson: Sooner or later, cuts are inevitable

16:28

President's adviser received a phishing call from Russian hoaxers

16:12

Photos: Trolleybus services return to Tallinn

15:47

Henri Veesaar's former coach: Player faces step-by-step NBA test

15:45

SDE proposes justice chancellor run for president

15:15

Minister: Police conducting raids near schools to catch e‑scooter offenders

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:44

Russia temporarily closes rail border crossings with Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

09:33

Ruhnu residents sought to join Sweden after Estonia regained independence

10:00

Estonia releases images of Russian civilian vessel armed with machine guns

30.06

Tallinn's Pirita beach tests positive for blue-green algae

08:07

Estonian police relax mobile speed camera fine threshold

30.06

Study: Estonian residents are becoming increasingly non‑religious Updated

14:28

Expert: Russia's western rail ban an attempt to direct more goods to its ports

10:50

Estonia moves to let citizens of NATO countries serve in national defense roles

08:46

Justice minister vows to solve Estonia's bad-faith tenants problem

08:07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches live

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo