US gothic musician Chelsea Wolfe set for Tallinn concert in November

American singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe is to appear on stage in Tallinn later this year, performing at Helitehas on the last day of November, marking a return to the Estonian capital since she last played there in 2024.

Wolfe, whose music blends gothic rock, doom metal, folk, neofolk, electronic music and heavy metal, is to bring her live show to the city.

Her recently released singles "The Dark" and "Death Is Not the End" offer the first glimpse of her upcoming ninth studio album and represent her first new material since her 2024 album "She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She".

London-based post-rock musician A.A. Williams is the support act.

Born in Northern California in 1983, Wolfe's breakout album was 2010's "The Grime and the Glow," followed by "Apokalypsis" a year later. She has since released a string of acclaimed albums while also collaborating with artists including Converge, Tyler Bates, Russian Circles, Deafheaven, Myrkur and Xiu Xiu.

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