Gallery: Tallinn hosts first ever Paavli Festival

The inaugural Paavli Festival in Tallinn at the weekend attracted close to 1,000 visitors and more than 40 artists.

The two-day festival ran June 5-6 at the Paavli kultuurivabrik in Kopli.

"Paavli has always been a place that tries to leave room for spontaneity, experimentation, and people who do not fit particularly well within predefined frameworks. We wanted to create a festival that reflected that idea as much as possible. It was very exciting to see how many people embraced that energy," said the festival's program director, Gordelia Miländer.

Among the performers at the festival were Estonian acts Winny Puhh, Valge Tüdruk, and Loka, while DJ sets, a vinyl fair, a literary program, and short films added to the experience.

The event returns next year at the same venue, June 4-5.

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