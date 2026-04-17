Icelandic experimental electronic act Múm to appear in Tallinn

Iceland's indietronica band Múm is to perform in Tallinn in August

Múm were founded in Reykjavik in 1997 by Gunnar Örn Tynes and Örvar Smárason, and were soon joined by the twin sisters Kristín Anna and Gyða Valtýsdóttir.

Múm combines diffuse vocals, electronic glitch rhythms, and unconventional instruments in their music, and have released several studio albums and singles, as well as composing music for theatre and film.

The group has also been involved in various collaborative projects with musicians and collectives from diverse backgrounds, including Kylie Minogue, Kronos Quartet, Jóhann Jóhannsson, and the Leipzig MDR Symphony Orchestra.

The band last year released its seventh studio album, "History of Silence", which continues the group's characteristic experimental approach. The band's current touring lineup includes founding members Tynes and Smárason, as well as singer and multi-instrumentalist Sigurlaug Gísladóttir (Mr. Silla) and Finnish percussionist and composer Samuli Kosminen. They are often joined on stage by Gyða Valtýsdóttir and guitarist Róberta Andersen. Múm play the Paavli Kultuurivabrik on August 13.

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