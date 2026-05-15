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WATCH LIVE: Eurovision Song Contest grand final on ETV

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While Estonia failed to qualify for this year's Eurovision Song Contest finals in Vienna, ETV is carrying the event live on Saturday evening.

Viewers inside Estonia can catch coverage from 10 p.m. local time Saturday, May 16 on ETV here, or through the video link above once it starts.

Twenty-five countries are competing, including Austria as hosts and the "big four" countries, along with 10 entries from each of the two semifinals.

Juries will be voting from these countries plus the 10 other participant nations, Estonia included, which did not qualify. An aggregated "rest of the world" online vote will be factored in as well.

The main event's entrants will be supported by interval acts mostly consisting of former winners, for instance Finland's Lordi, who won 20 years ago. Last year's winner, JJ, will also be singing at the opening flag parade.

Eurovision 2026 logo. Source: EB

Five countries: Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Iceland and Slovenia are boycotting the event in protest at Israel's inclusion; honorary European nation-for-the-night Australia is competing again.

The performing acts, in order of running, are:

  1. Søren Torpegaard Lund (Denmark).
  2. Sarah Engels (Germany).
  3. Noam Bettan (Israel)
  4. Essyla (Belgium).
  5. Alis (Albania).
  6. Akylas (Greece).
  7. Leléka (Ukraine).
  8. Delta Goodrem (Australia).
  9. Lavina (Serbia).
  10. Aidan (Malta).
  11. Daniel Zizka (Czechia).
  12. Dara (Bulgaria).
  13. Lelek (Croatia).
  14. Look Mum No Computer (U.K.).
  15. Monroe (France).
  16. Satoshi (Moldova).
  17. Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen (Finland).
  18. Alicja (Poland).
  19. Lion Ceccah (Lithuania).
  20. Felicia (Sweden).
  21. Antigoni (Cyprus).
  22. Sal Da Vinci (Italy).
  23. Jonas Lovv (Norway).
  24. Alexandra Căpitănescu (Romania).
  25. Cosmó (Austria).

Estonia placed third at last year's competition with Tommy Cash and his song "Espresso Macchiato". This time around, Vanilla Ninja did not make it through qualification.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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