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Estonia fails to qualify for Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final

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First Eurovision semi-final in Vienna, Austria on May 12, 2026.
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Estonia's Vanilla Ninja did not qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final on Tuesday night at the first semi-final.

The three-member girl group performed their song "Too Epic To Be True" on the stage in Vienna, but were eliminated along with Portugal, Georgia, Montenegro, and San Marino.

After the heat, Vanilla Ninja said they put everything they had into their performance and were happy to go home with that accomplishment.

"Of course, we wanted to reach the final, but unfortunately, it didn't happen this time. But we've already joked that in 20 years we'll be back at Eurovision, and hopefully then in the final," the musicians said, thanking the people of Estonia for their support and encouragement.

Head of the Estonian delegation Riin Vann added that she was extremely proud of both Vanilla Ninja and the entire Estonian team.

"This kind of united team spirit is everyone's dream, and we've had a lot of supporters here. The big stage is the Ninjas' place to shine, and that's exactly what they did!" she said.

Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Israel, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania and Poland advanced to the final on May 16.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

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