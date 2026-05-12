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Watch Live: Vanilla Ninja performing in Eurovision semifinal in Vienna

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Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest hopefuls Vanilla Ninja are competing in the first semi-final in Vienna Tuesday evening.

ETV is carrying the event live from 10 p.m. Estonian time, which can be watched through the video player above.

A total of 35 countries are taking part in Eurovision this year, including the "Big Five" nations, which automatically qualify.

In its semifinal tonight, Estonia is up against Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, and Sweden. Ten of the 15, chosen via public vote, will advance to the final, along with 10 from the 15 competing in Thursday's second semifinal.

Two of the "Big Five" countries' acts, Italy's and Germany's, are also performing Tuesday.

The grand final takes place this Saturday, May 16. ETV will be covering it too, even if Vanilla Ninja don't make it.

Vanilla Ninja, consisting of Piret Järvis, Lenna Kuurmaa, and Kerli Kivilaan, won Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to see who will represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest, back in February. Since then, the band has reworked its entry, "Too Epic to Be True," and they arrived in Austria last week for rehearsals.

ERR's Marko Reikop is providing commentary for Tuesday night's semifinal.

Estonia placed third in last year's Eurovision Song Contest, thanks to Tommy Cash and his entry.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

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