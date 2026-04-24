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Gallery: Austrian ambassador hosts Vanilla Ninja Eurovision send-off

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Reception at the Austrian Embassy for Vanilla Ninja.
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Austria's ambassador to Estonia this week hosted a reception for Vanilla Ninja, Estonia's entry to the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

The trio, formed over 20 years ago, are heading to Vienna for the semi-final on Tuesday, May 12 and, if they get through, the grand final the following Saturday.

Austrian Ambassador to Estonia Peter Mikl wished the group success, adding they are tough enough for the Eurovision Song Contest, referencing the band's famous song "Tough Enough."

The ambassador also recommended the sights and sounds of the Austrian capital for the band to sample while there.

The group also recently attended and performed at a pre-event Eurovision party in London.

Back in February, Vanilla Ninja won Eesti Laul, the annual competition to find Estonia's entry to the main contest. Their song, "Too Epic to Be True," has been reworked since then, to give it a rockier sound.

This is not the first time Vanilla Ninja have been at Eurovision, though the previous occasion was a long time ago, in 2005. The group did not represent Estonia that time, but rather Austria's neighbors to the west, Switzerland.

Austria won last year's Eurovision with the song "Wasted Love," sung by JJ. Estonia placed third that time, thanks to rapper Tommi Cash and his entry, "Espresso Macchiato."

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

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