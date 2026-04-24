X!

Seattle radio tastemaker KEXP embraces Estonian music scene

News
Veteran DJ Darek Mazzone at the Seattle radio station KEXP.
Veteran DJ Darek Mazzone at the Seattle radio station KEXP. Source: ERR
News

KEXP, a Seattle-based independent radio station known for breaking international artists, has increasingly been spinning Estonian music for a global audience.

A longtime tastemaker in independent music, KEXP has built a global following by championing emerging artists and sharing sounds from around the world. What began as a small, listener-supported college station is now widely recognized for helping launch major acts.

"I could give you an example — I mean, Nirvana is the first one," says veteran DJ Darek Mazzone. "In the past, Fleet Foxes, Macklemore. These artists, they became gigantic — which is cool! They became huge."

The same 90s grunge scene that gave rise to Nirvana unexpectedly thrust Seattle into the epicenter of the music world.

"The musicians would share instruments, they would share rehearsal spaces, they would go to each other's shows," Mazzone recalled. "During that time period, nobody expected it to blow up, but it blew up all over the world; people still talk about it."

Today, Seattle looks rather different, transformed into a more international and diverse global tech hub while still undergoing changes.

"I'm super curious to see what's going to happen in five years here, because we have the bubbling of something new, but it has an international aspect to it," the DJ said.

That search for new sounds has led KEXP to Estonia. From folk-inspired duos to experimental acts, Estonian music has found a firm foothold in the station's rotation. Groups such as Puuluup, Trad.Attack!, Mari Kalkun and Duo Ruut have all been featured on their airwaves.

"The music of Estonia, to me, became so intoxicating because it was this interesting hybrid of tradition and yet a new perspective," Mazzone said.

He doesn't speak Estonian, he added, but there was something in this music that really touched him anyway.

The KEXP DJ has already brought Estonian artists to Seattle and now aims to build a lasting musical bridge between the two scenes.

The Seattle area is also home to a longtime Estonian diaspora community, including the Seattle Estonian Society, a folk dance group and a choir, and hosts the West Coast Estonian Days (LEP) on a rotating basis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Estonian engineers hoping to offer logistics services on the moon with Cube Rover

17:01

Supreme Court: Vaccine mandate didn't violate ambulance crews' rights

16:43

Coop Pank enters Estonia's booming investment services market

16:30

Minors are not allowed to mow lawns as paid job in Estonia

16:15

Alar Lehesmets: There is no mass phone surveillance in Estonia

16:07

Viljandi house may get plaque commemorating its Jewish heritage

16:00

Dispute between ministers stalls Estonia's anti–money laundering bill

15:59

Gallery: NYC, Stockholm artists probe how history is staged in Tallinn show

15:40

Estonia wants Patarei Museum name to focus on communist crimes

15:25

Estonian native chickens show remarkable genetic continuity

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.04

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed Updated

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

23.04

'Stalker' filming location in Tallinn makes European film heritage list

23.04

EKRE MP suggests no-divorce marriage as birth rate fix, drawing criticism

22.04

FSB recruits residents of Estonia online: how it works

23.04

Estonia's nuclear energy developer baffled by grid operator's gas-fired plants plan

23.04

Labor Inspectorate sees no legal basis for LHV's staff replacement plan

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

09:28

Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

22.04

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo