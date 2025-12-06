Video: Estonian zombie-folk stars Puuluup perform live in KEXP studio

During their recent U.S. tour, Estonian zombie-folk duo Puuluup performed an exclusive live show for Seattle-based non-profit arts organization KEXP. The band played a selection of songs about sports, loneliness and, in-keeping with folk music tradition, sadness.

KEXP was founded at the University of Washington in 1972 as a student and volunteer-run 10-watt radio station. Since then, it has remained focused on championing music from all around the globe – spanning different eras, styles and traditions.

Now, KEXP is an international community of music lovers and music makers, and a nonprofit organization, which fosters relationship and community building through broadcast, online and in-person music experiences.

Estonian zombie-folk duo Puuluup, comprising of Marko Veisson and Ramo Teder, performed a selection of songs for KEXP about sports, loneliness, and due to their strong grounding in folk music traditions, sadness.

Switching effortlessly between Estonian, English and a language that is democratically not understandable to anyone, the band played several original hits, including their 2023 Eurovision favorite "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi."

After their performance, the band gave an interview, in which they discussed the talharpa, Eurovision, Estonian culture and more.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!