Estonian Eurovision stars Puuluup proud of talharpa's revival at Song Festival

Puuluup's Marko Veisson and Ramo Teder speak to ERR.
Puuluup's Marko Veisson and Ramo Teder speak to ERR. Source: ERR
This year, for the first time, the Hiiu kannel or talharpa will be played on stage during the Estonian Song and Dance Festival. Musicians Marko Veisson and Ramo Tederm who, as zombie-folk duo Puuluup, have contributed significantly to the traditional instrument's revival front the brink of disappearance told ERR of their pride at its resurgence.

"It's a very proud feeling, When we started out, we set the target of having 100 Hiiu kannel players. Now we're halfway there," Veisson said.

Veisson is particularly pleased that the instrument has become popular again on the island of Vormsi. Though it was once the most popular instrument there, it fell out of favor at the end of the 19th century, when large numbers were gathered then destroyed.

Now, however, there has been a major Hiuu kannel revival on Vormsi. "For this, we have to thank Liisa Koemetsa and Helle Suurlahti, who have been teaching it at the Vormsi school. It seems that half of Vormsi have coe along (to learn)," he smiled. "We are really happy about that."

Veisson's bandmate Ramo Teder also pointed out that the Hiiu kannel has become even more visible in the rest of Estonia in recent years too. "Estonians already know what the Hiiu kannel or talharpa is. If you were to ask a completely random person, they would probably already know," Teder said.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: Interviewer Helleri All

