Gallery: 5MIINUST join Puuluup on stage to perform Eesti Laul hit

Hip-hop stars 5MIINUST joined folk duo Puuluup on stage at Tallinn's Uus Laine club on Thursday night for the first ever live performance of their collective Eesti Laul song "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi."

Puuluup released their first album "Süüta mu lumi" in the spring of 2018. That was followed in 2020, by the seven-song EP "Kasekesed / Käpapuu." Puuluup's second LP, "Viimane suusataja" (The Last Cross Country Skier), was released in the fall of 2021.

"Our main message in the context of folk music is that look, you can do all sorts of things with a talharpa. Learn to play one and do it," the duo said.

Last week, Puuluup were given the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Cultural Award for their work in promoting Estonian culture around the world.

Puuluup and 5MIINUST will appear in the semi-finals of Eesti Laul in January. The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia at Eurovision in Stockholm next year.

