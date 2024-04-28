Estonian Eurovision entry Puuluup has done good work popularizing the talharpa

Players of the instrument known as the talharpa or Hiiu kannel agree that Puuluup, Estonia's 2024 Eurovision entry, has done a great deal to help popularize the instrument in recent years.

Jaanus Sachris picked up the talharpa when he was only a small child. "Probably because there wasn't much else around and I wanted something original," he said in terms of his choice of instrument.

Klaarika Sinimeri also started playing the instrument as a child. "I liked how it sounded," she recalled. "Then came a long break, until I asked members of Puuluup, after attending one of their concerts, whether I could get my hands on the instrument," she said, adding that members of the band were very enthusiastic about it. "They gave me a bow and I remember immediately thinking that this was the first instrument that didn't require strength to play."

"The sound a talharpa makes comes off alien at first – kind of rustling and grinding not really characteristic of a musical instrument. But there is something to it that people start to like. Once you start playing it, you'll be hard-pressed to give it up again. A very dangerous instrument," said Yngve Rosenblad, a talharpa player from the island of Vormsi.

The guests of the "Hommik Anuga" morning show all said that Puuluup, set to represent Estonia in tandem with 5miinust at this year's Eurovision song contest, has done a lot to popularize the talharpa in recent years.

"Many new students say that they want to give it a shot because Puuluup are playing what is such a cool instrument. They've achieved a lot in terms of popularizing the talharpa (also known as the tagelharpa, stråkharpa or the bowed harp) and educating the population," said Liisa Koemets-Bastida, the leader of the talharpa band.

"I always side with talharpas, no matter where they crop up. Feedback from the talharpa community was quite varied when Puuluup and 5miinust first started working together, but I believe it's great," she noted.

"I completely agree! It is an old Viking instrument, and we have no reason to think there are places where it doesn't fit in. The people of Vormsi definitely voted for Puuluup and 5miinust," Rosenblad chimed in.

A 19th century talharpa. Source: Estonian History Museum

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!