5miinust and Puuluup release joint album

Estonian bands 5miinust and Puuluup, who are representing Estonia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, have released a 13-song joint album named "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit."

The songs were written by 5miinust, Puuluup, and producer Kim Wennerström.

The album was mastered by Jonas Karlsson and released by Universal Music.

On Monday, the bands set off for Malmö to prepare for the second Eurovision semi-final on May 9. Their song, (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi", was the band's first collaboration and is also included on the album.

You can listen to the album here.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Helen Wright

