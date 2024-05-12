5miinust and Puuluup after the grand final: The best song won

Estonia's Eurovision entry 5miinust and Puuluup said after the final that Switzerland fully deserved the win. Instead, the men jokingly regretted losing to Finland with just a single point.

Estonia's Eurovision contenders were happy with the choice of winning song. "It is a super song!" Ramo Teder cheered, while Marko Veisson was the only member of the group who did not pick Nemo's "The Code" as his favorite of the competition.

The men making up 5miinust and Puuluup were also satisfied with their own result. "Twentieth place, or 13th by popular vote, is precisely what we came for. Were Aivar Pohlak in charge of Eesti Laul (the Estonian song contest to pick its Eurovision entry – ed.), we would have come in 58th," Kohver (Kristjan Jakobson) said.

"You've made all kinds of promises to us too," joked Päevakoer (Mihkel Tamm) when the bands were reminded of their pledge to come in 2-7th. "The biggest disaster is that we lost to the Finns by a single point," Lancelot (Priit Tomson) noted. "It will eat at me," Korea (Karl Kivastik) also admitted.

Kohver said that the men had their hearts set on remaining on zero points once the results started coming in. "But that didn't happen either, so another failure," he laughed. "Italy and Austria ruined that plan for us," Veisson added.

"Our biggest gain from Eurovision has been monthly listeners on Spotify," Teder said. "Puuluup's audience has grown between 40 and 50 times. They're ahead of Nublu even," Korea added. "Noep too," Teder chimed in.

The most unexpected place where the guys have seen the now famous Veisson dance performed was a technical staff area of the venue. "People who have been working here for the past month and might not even be hardcore Eurovision fans just started dancing the Veisson during our performance," Korea said, visibly satisfied.

Ramo Teder pointed out that the production side of Eurovision turned out much friendlier than they had expected. "I was expecting something cold and highly organized where you wouldn't get to meet the other artists. But it was more like being at a folk festival," he said.

Veisson said that Puuluup will return to its small niche now. "Yes, we'll be going home," Kohver added. "We'll not be back here tomorrow. It's weird," Päevakoer said. Korea remarked that, strangely enough, one comes to miss the tension.

--

