Annabelle Ats to represent Estonia at Junior Eurovision with new song

This November, 13-year-old Annabelle Ats will take the stage in Madrid in front of millions of TV viewers, representing Estonia in this year's Junior Eurovision with the song "Tänavad."

The new song "Tänavad" ("Streets") was penned by pop-producer and composer Sven Lõhmus. Lõhmus has submitted 23 songs to Eurolaul and Eesti Laul over the years, including Urban Symphony's "Rändajad," which reached sixth overall in the 2009 Eurovision competition.

The newly released video for "Tänavad" was directed by Alice Aleksandridi, the choreographer, director and producer behind a slew of Eesti Laul music videos and stage shows.

Earlier this year, Tartu County resident Annabelle Ats was crowned winner of ETV's "Star Stage," which also earned her the right to represent Estonia in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in November.

Ats has been involved in music since she began singing at six years old; she also plays the piano. Currently studying under teachers Kärt Sepp and Toomas Voll, she wants to devote herself even more to music following basic school and continue her studies at Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA). She is also involved in athletics.

This year's Junior Eurovision will be held in Madrid on November 16, where singers aged 9-14 representing 17 countries will perform in front of an international audience.

Ats' entry marks the second time that Estonia will be participating in the junior song contest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!