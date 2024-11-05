First eight Eesti Laul 2025 finalists revealed

The first batch of Eesti Laul 2025 finalists has been announced.

A total of 16 artists are to compete in February's event, vying for the chance to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Switzerland in May.

The first eight finalists with performer, song and songwriters, as announced on "Ringvaade," are:

An-Marlen with "Külm." (Frederik Mustonen, Ingel Marlen Mikk, Maria Vainumägi). Anna Sahlene performing "Love Me Low." (David Lindgren Zahcarias, Bobby Ljunggren, Michaela Stridbeck, Anna Sahlin, Dagmar Oja, Kaire Vilgats). ANT with "Tomorrow Never Comes." (Ant Nurhan, Kim Wennerström, Merili Käsper). ELYSA, singing "The Last to Know." (Simon Peyron, Angelino Markenhorn, Julie Aagaard, Elisa Kolk). FELIN, and the song "Solo Anthem." (Paul Rey, Gevin Niglas, Johanna Ekholm, Elin Blom Etoall) Räpina Jack feat. Kaisa Ling with "Tule." (Kill Kaare, Kaisa Ling). Stereo Terror with "Prty Till the End of the World." (Lauri Hämäläinen, Heigo Anto). Tuuli Rand singing "Rem." (Tuuli Rand, Cecilia Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam).

A total of 175 songs were submitted to Eesti Laul 2025, jand the 34-strong jury picked the above seven plus the remainder to follow, while one entry will be the public's choice.

"Ringvaade" will announce the next batch of seven contestants, chosen by the jury, today, Tuesday, November 5.

The overall winner of Eesti Laul 2025 will be announced on February 15 after all 16 contestants perform their entries, on the same day, before a live audience of thousands at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn. ETV will be carrying the gala live.

