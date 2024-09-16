Eesti Laul 2025 now open for entries from Estonia's top songwriters

News
Eesti Laul.
Eesti Laul. Source: Gea Kumpel / ERR
News

The road to next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland is underway, with songwriters in Estonia already able to submit their entries for the 2025 edition of Eesti Laul. An expert jury will select fifteen songs to go straight through to the 2025 Eesti Laul final on February 15, with one an additional place left available for a song chosen via a public vote.

"Our biggest goal with Eesti Laul has always been to support the creation of new music and give artists and songwriters the opportunity to showcase their work not only in Estonia, but also throughout Europe," said Karmel Killandi, head of entertainment programming at ERR.

"This year, as everyone is tightening their purse strings, we will do the same and limit ourselves to only having a concert for the final. Unfortunately, that means, the semi-finals will not take place this year. However, we will give more artists the chance to perform during the grand final," Killandi explained.

"For Eesti Laul, there will be only one concert, but that means we can concentrate even more on organizing one very good competition and show," added Killandi.

The deadline for songwriters to submit their songs for the 2025 edition of Eesti Laul is midday on Monday, October 21. Before October 18, the entry fee is €50 for a song with lyrics in Estonian and €100 for a song with lyrics in one or more foreign languages. The entry fees for songs submitted between October 19 and 21 double to €100 and €200 respectively.

According to the regulations of the competition, Eesti Laul is open to submissions from individual songwriters and songwriting teams who are Estonian citizens, foreign residents of Estonia in line with the Income Tax Act or non-residents.

The rules also state that songs must have at least one writer who is a citizen or resident of Estonia. However, the performer(s) may be citizens, residents or non-residents of Estonia.

According to Riin Vanni, producer of Eesti Laul, this year's regulations have been adjusted in order to give Estonian songwriters more flexibility when it comes to potential international cooperation. "We can see that Estonian songwriters are actively collaborating with musicians from other countries, and we have provided more opportunities for these kinds of joint projects to be part of Eesti Laul. Including songwriters from different countries provides an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences and thereby develop and enrich the local (Estonian) music scene," said Vann.

Once the deadline has passed, an expert jury will select fifteen songs to make it through to the final of Eesti Laul on February 15. One additional song will be chosen via a public vote. The shortlisted songs will be announced in November and heard for the first time in December.

The winner of Eesti Laul 2025 will represent Estonia at Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland next May.

To participate in the competition, the song must be uploaded to the ERR's online environment here.

A full guide to the rules and regulations of the competition can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:03

Riigikogu has friendship groups with several authoritarian countries

17:41

Interior minister: Germany's decision to restore border control justified

17:10

Stefano Braghiroli: Democracy under siege – disinformation and how to counter it

16:40

Eesti Laul 2025 now open for entries from Estonia's top songwriters

16:27

RIA: No reason to believe cyberattack behind Monday morning's website disruptions Updated

16:05

Estonia to hire first sworn Arabic translators

15:49

Minister: Problems related to renting out prison space solvable

15:12

German journalist: Germany acting like a teenager when it comes to security

14:32

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

14:00

State secretary criticizes draft climate law

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.09

EDF gets chance to test K9 self-propelled howitzers' accuracy

09:32

Entrepreneurs in a letter to the PM: Estonia should borrow for defense

14:32

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

13.09

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:30

Estonia to stop making 1 and 2-cent coins next year

15.09

Spot price of electricity to near €500 in Estonia Monday

15.09

Russia practicing fighting NATO on Lake Ladoga

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo