Eesti Laul broadcasts reached over 450,000 people

News
Eesti Laul 2024 final.
Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Television, radio and webcast broadcasts of all the events of this year's Eesti Laul, the annual competition to find who will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest, reached over 452,000 people across all channels.

A total of 338,000 viewers tuned into the Eesti Laul final last Saturday, February 17, across all three of ERR's TV channels: ETV, ETV2 and the Russian-language channel, ETV+, according to market research firm Kantar Emor.

Kantar Emor classified a viewer as a person who viewed the Eesti Laul final for a minimum of 15 minutes; the average concurrent number of viewers came to 201,000.

On average, 23,000 people watched the broadcast accompanied by Estonian sign language on ETV2; 11,000 people watched the broadcast, with Russian commentary, on the ETV+ channel, Kantar Emor says.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, peak viewing figures coincided with the announcement of the winners of Eesti Laul – watched by 239,000 veiwers.

When taking the whole competition into view, ie. from the start of the Eesti Laul semi-finals back in December and including all broadcasts, a total of 452,000 people watched at least 15 minutes of the competition.

Over 10,000 viewers watched the semi-finals and finals via online webcast alone.

On average 145,000 people viewed the single semi-final, which took place in Tartu (a new system used this year saw five entries progress straight to the final from the opening round, with 10 more singing-off for five spots, in the semi-final.

January's semi-final was only outstripped in terms of viewership by investigative show "Pealnägija," in fact.

5Miinust and Puuluup won Eesti Laul 2024 and head to Malmö, Sweden in May to represent Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final with their song "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi," and, if they make it through, the grand final on Saturday, May 11 as well.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: ERR Menu

