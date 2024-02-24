X

Gallery: Welcome ceremony at president's reception

President Toomas Hendrik Ilves with his daughter Kadri Keiu Ilves.
President Alar Karis and the president's spouse, Sirje Karis, invited people from all walks of life to this year's celebration of Independence Day, including prominent cultural and sporting figures, education supporters, mental health advocates, social activists, politicians, civil servants and ambassadors.

Invitees from Parliament are the Riigikogu's board, committee chairmen and vice-chairmen and political group leaders.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

