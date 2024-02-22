Prime minister: I will not be watching president's televised Independence Day speech

In addition to not attending his reception on Saturday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Thursday that she will not be watching President Alar Karis' televised speech Independence Day speech.

Speaking to Vikerraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister" this morning, the head of government said that she hoped President Karis will, in the speech she will not be viewing, attempt to allay public angst over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"No, I shan't be watching. We will certainly be celebrating Independence Day, and this will be how we mark it. I won't be watching the TV," Kallas said.

Hosts Arp Müller and Mirko Ojakivi asked Kallas in any case to speculate on what to expect from the president's speech, and what messages he might send to society.

"I'm trying to do the following myself, so I hope the president will do so too: To remove anxiety that people have about this war, and this whole security situation," she replied.

"Indeed, the security situation is extremely complex, but we do have plans, and we are taking action. For this reason we investing in national defense. Itt is why we are having these negotiations with other countries on how to help Ukraine, how to halt this aggression immediately, how to utilize frozen assets, and everything that it takes to alter the course of the war, so that the conflict never reaches here [in Estonia]," Kallas continued.

"My sure belief is that if we do everything correctly, our people won't need to feel this anxiety. Plus I think we need to reduce this angst. By this, I mean myself and the president both."

At the end of last month, the prime minister said she would not be attending the annual presidential reception on February 24, Independence Day, out of solidarity for Riigikogu MPs, the bulk of whom have not been invited.

President Karis has opted to invite only the Riigikogu board – meaning the speaker and his two deputies – along with committee chairs, vice chairs and party whips

This year's reception is to be held in the Estonia Theater's concert hall, as was the case last year. President Karis had put in place a more expedited meet and greet ceremony for that event, the first full reception following the Covid pandemic. In previous years the reception had often been held in larger venues, such as the National Museum in Tartu.

