X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Independence Day parade reroutes Tallinn traffic

News
Defense Forces parade, February 24, 2023.
Defense Forces parade, February 24, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's public transport and traffic will temporarily change on Friday and Saturday (February 23 and 24) while the 106th Independence Day parade and its preparations are carried out.

The annual event takes place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on Saturday and the preparations start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Tallinn recommends travelers allocate extra time for their journeys and avoid driving in the city center on Saturday.  

Friday, February 23: The Defense Forces parade rehearsal will affect the routes of bus lines No. 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 46, and 67, as well as trolleybus lines No. 1 and 3 from 6:30 p.m until the end of the day.

From 9 p.m. until the end of the day, bus lines No. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, and 73 will be rerouted in the city centre.

Timing of services on rerouted public transport lines will be adaptable and may vary. 

Defense Forces parade, February 24, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Saturday, February 24: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the routes of bus lines No. 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, and 67, as well as trolleybus lines No. 1 and 3 will be changed due to the celebration and parade.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., bus lines No. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, and 73 will be rerouted. Tram service on all lines (No. 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5) will be suspended on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Public transportation will not operate on Vabaduse väljak, Kaarli puiestee, the section of Toompuiestee from Tõnismägi to Paldiski maantee, the section of Endla Street from Suur-Ameerika Street to Toompuiestee, the section of Pärnu maantee from Viru väljak in both directions to Vabaduse väljak and outbound from the city centre to Liivalaia Street, the section of Mere puiestee from Viru väljak to Ahtri Street, and the section of Narva maantee from Viru väljak to Hobujaama Street during the parade rehearsal and the anniversary celebration.

Vehicle traffic is also restricted on these streets during the events.

It is recommended to avoid driving in the city center during this time, as street closures and limited parking and stopping options for motor vehicles are in effect.

For those coming from farther away by car, it is advised to use the city's outskirts free Pargi ja Reisi (Park and Ride) parking lots and then public transport to reach the city center.

The Park and Ride system operates with a personalized Ühiskaart (SMARTCARD), but one does not need to be a resident of Tallinn to use it.

More information about the parking locations and service conditions can be found at www.tallinn.ee/en/park-and-ride.

Schedules, route maps, and stops can be accessed online at transport.tallinn.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

15:55

Vana Baskini Theater to close

15:41

FM: Russia's hybrid activities seek to undermine Estonia, support for Ukraine

15:27

2023 road traffic statistics show drift away from road safety targets

14:55

Independence Day parade reroutes Tallinn traffic

14:22

Justice chancellor: High school students do not need permission to leave

13:45

ERR in the US: How a small Texas border town became a major political battleground

13:08

National Audit Office: Road safety program 'hollow' and targets far from reach

12:18

Military equipment inspected at Tapa ahead of Independence Day parade

11:54

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16:19

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

19.02

New 16-story building set for central Tallinn

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

19.02

Estonia's average pension rises to €774

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: