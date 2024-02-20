Independence Day parade reroutes Tallinn traffic

Tallinn's public transport and traffic will temporarily change on Friday and Saturday (February 23 and 24) while the 106th Independence Day parade and its preparations are carried out.

The annual event takes place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on Saturday and the preparations start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Tallinn recommends travelers allocate extra time for their journeys and avoid driving in the city center on Saturday.

Friday, February 23: The Defense Forces parade rehearsal will affect the routes of bus lines No. 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 46, and 67, as well as trolleybus lines No. 1 and 3 from 6:30 p.m until the end of the day.

From 9 p.m. until the end of the day, bus lines No. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, and 73 will be rerouted in the city centre.

Timing of services on rerouted public transport lines will be adaptable and may vary.

Defense Forces parade, February 24, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Saturday, February 24: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the routes of bus lines No. 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, and 67, as well as trolleybus lines No. 1 and 3 will be changed due to the celebration and parade.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., bus lines No. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, and 73 will be rerouted. Tram service on all lines (No. 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5) will be suspended on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Public transportation will not operate on Vabaduse väljak, Kaarli puiestee, the section of Toompuiestee from Tõnismägi to Paldiski maantee, the section of Endla Street from Suur-Ameerika Street to Toompuiestee, the section of Pärnu maantee from Viru väljak in both directions to Vabaduse väljak and outbound from the city centre to Liivalaia Street, the section of Mere puiestee from Viru väljak to Ahtri Street, and the section of Narva maantee from Viru väljak to Hobujaama Street during the parade rehearsal and the anniversary celebration.

Vehicle traffic is also restricted on these streets during the events.

It is recommended to avoid driving in the city center during this time, as street closures and limited parking and stopping options for motor vehicles are in effect.

For those coming from farther away by car, it is advised to use the city's outskirts free Pargi ja Reisi (Park and Ride) parking lots and then public transport to reach the city center.

The Park and Ride system operates with a personalized Ühiskaart (SMARTCARD), but one does not need to be a resident of Tallinn to use it.

More information about the parking locations and service conditions can be found at www.tallinn.ee/en/park-and-ride.

Schedules, route maps, and stops can be accessed online at transport.tallinn.ee.

