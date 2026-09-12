Tallinn Marathon to trigger weekend traffic, transit disruptions

The Tallinn Marathon and Tallinna Sügisjooks (Autumn Run) will bring temporary traffic restrictions and public transport adjustments this weekend in Põhja‑Tallinn, the city center and Haabersti districts.

The marathon will draw thousands of participants to city streets. Anyone moving in the race area should plan extra time to reach their destination, follow temporary traffic arrangements and, if possible, choose an alternative route.

Traffic will be closed or disrupted on and around the race course — including Paldiski maantee, Ristiku tänav, Kolde puiestee, Kopli, Tööstuse and Kalaranna tänav, Toompuiestee, and the Stroomi and Rocca al Mare areas.

Saturday, 12 September

From the start of service until 19:00, bus lines 2, 3, 8, 35, 40, 41, 59 and 66, and trolleybus lines 81, 84 and 85 will run on detours.

Tram lines T1 and T5 will not operate from 9:15–16:15.

Tram T2 will run a shortened route to Linnahall from 9:15–16:15, and tram line T6 will have a changed route.

Bus line 73 will not operate from 13:30–16:00.

Sunday, 13 September

From the start of service until 16:30, bus lines 2, 3, 4, 8, 22, 24A, 35, 40, 41, 42, 54, 59 and 66, and trolleybus lines 81, 84 and 85 will run on detours.

Tram lines T1 and T5 will not operate from 8:30–16:00.

Tram T2 will run a shortened route to Linnahall from 8:30–16:00, and tram line T6 will have a changed route.

Bus line 73 will not operate from 8:00–10:00.

From 10:00–13:30, routes for bus lines 36, 54 and 61 will be additionally adjusted.

Detoured bus and trolleybus lines, as well as lines crossing the race course — 26, 27, 33, 36, 54, 61, 62 and 72 — will operate with flexible schedules. Some stops may change, and walking distances to stops may increase.

Schedules, routes and stops are available at https://transport.tallinn.ee/#tallinna-linn/map/en.

Event‑time traffic will be managed by licensed controllers. Traffic marshals, security staff and course officials will ensure safety. Residents, emergency vehicles and local service transport will be allowed through based on controllers' assessments and instructions.

All traffic information and maps are available on the organizer's website: https://www.jooks.ee/en/tallinn-marathon/liiklusinfo

Traffic info: liiklus@jooks.ee

Phone: +372 519 75 900