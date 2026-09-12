X!

Tallinn Marathon to trigger weekend traffic, transit disruptions

News
The 2025 Tallinn Marathon.
The 2025 Tallinn Marathon. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Tallinn Marathon and Tallinna Sügisjooks (Autumn Run) will bring temporary traffic restrictions and public transport adjustments this weekend in Põhja‑Tallinn, the city center and Haabersti districts.

The marathon will draw thousands of participants to city streets. Anyone moving in the race area should plan extra time to reach their destination, follow temporary traffic arrangements and, if possible, choose an alternative route.

Traffic will be closed or disrupted on and around the race course — including Paldiski maantee, Ristiku tänav, Kolde puiestee, Kopli, Tööstuse and Kalaranna tänav, Toompuiestee, and the Stroomi and Rocca al Mare areas.

Saturday, 12 September

From the start of service until 19:00, bus lines 2, 3, 8, 35, 40, 41, 59 and 66, and trolleybus lines 81, 84 and 85 will run on detours.

Tram lines T1 and T5 will not operate from 9:15–16:15.

Tram T2 will run a shortened route to Linnahall from 9:15–16:15, and tram line T6 will have a changed route.

Bus line 73 will not operate from 13:30–16:00.

Sunday, 13 September

From the start of service until 16:30, bus lines 2, 3, 4, 8, 22, 24A, 35, 40, 41, 42, 54, 59 and 66, and trolleybus lines 81, 84 and 85 will run on detours.

Tram lines T1 and T5 will not operate from 8:30–16:00.

Tram T2 will run a shortened route to Linnahall from 8:30–16:00, and tram line T6 will have a changed route.

Bus line 73 will not operate from 8:00–10:00.

From 10:00–13:30, routes for bus lines 36, 54 and 61 will be additionally adjusted.

Detoured bus and trolleybus lines, as well as lines crossing the race course — 26, 27, 33, 36, 54, 61, 62 and 72 — will operate with flexible schedules. Some stops may change, and walking distances to stops may increase.

Schedules, routes and stops are available at https://transport.tallinn.ee/#tallinna-linn/map/en.

Event‑time traffic will be managed by licensed controllers. Traffic marshals, security staff and course officials will ensure safety. Residents, emergency vehicles and local service transport will be allowed through based on controllers' assessments and instructions.

All traffic information and maps are available on the organizer's website: https://www.jooks.ee/en/tallinn-marathon/liiklusinfo

Traffic info: liiklus@jooks.ee 

Phone: +372 519 75 900

Editor: Mari Peegel, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:53

Tallinn Marathon to trigger weekend traffic, transit disruptions

08:28

Rising costs force restaurants to shut doors across Estonia

11.09

Estonian drone maker hires former Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller

11.09

Opposition split on defense official's dismissal and snap election call

11.09

Estonian military intel: Ukraine's deep strike hits previously unreachable target

11.09

Ülo Kaasik: Interest rates had to be raised to curb euro area inflation

11.09

485 Estonian students still without school places after deadline

11.09

Estonian football match abandoned over suspected betting fraud

11.09

Klaara Kollist: The most important thing adults can do is understand

11.09

Expert on dismissing the MoD permanent secretary: hopefully this will not set a precedent

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.09

Incoming minister: Russia could use military force against Estonia in a year's time

11.09

Official: Russia has picked up the pace and Estonia must be ready

09.09

Parents sue Estonian school over early start time

11.09

Presenter apologizes over handling of live health scare on ETV

11.09

Tartu lecturer swims nearly 150 Estonian lakes in bid to set national record

10.09

Hostage-takers hold Tartu family at gunpoint for a million euros

11.09

'Every Estonian is valuable': New diaspora ambassador dives in headfirst

11.09

Major data center developments in Finland could hike electricity prices in Estonia

11.09

Waves of plague compounded by wars and drought in Estonia

08.09

Estonia ranks among top countries in latest PISA results

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo