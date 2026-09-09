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Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition explores queer belonging and family

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August Kilmi and Ly-Ann Kõllo's exhibition
Open gallery
16 photos
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In a new show in Põhja-Tallinn, artists August Kilmi and Ly-Ann Kõllo explore the family ideal and what happens when queer people feel they don't fit into it.

Opened at Krulli SAAL on Saturday, Kilmi and Kõllo's "Who Gets a Seat at the Table" explores the dream of the ideal family, expectations formed in childhood, and the disappointment that follows when someone feels there is no place for them within that dream.

The artists examine family and home, and how a queer person fits — or doesn't fit — into these spaces.

The exhibition features a four-channel video installation and four additional installations drawing on familiar household furniture either recreated or dismantled.

"In the video work, we meet the expected family members — a father, a mother, a son and a daughter — and see a queer person's attempt to take on these roles," the artists said.

"Who Gets a Seat at the Table" will remain on view at Krulli SAAL through September 20.

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