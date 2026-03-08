X!

Exhibition dedicated to women, trans and queer voices opens at Tallinn's Bästard Gallery

On Saturday, "Out of Line," a new exhibition dedicated to women, trans and queer voices opened at the Bästard Gallery in Tallinn's Põhjala Factory.

"Out of Line" features over 20 artists working across different mediums. The artworks highlight the different experiences of being a woman and how women are viewed and celebrated through alternative art and unconventional ideas, with a focus on work that doesn't fit the norm.

 The exhibition opening featured music by Riga-based artist Amalija and a drag show by students from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

A special beer called "Naisss!" has also been created in collaboration with Tuletorn Brewery to celebrate International Women's Day, March 8.

The exhibition will be open throughout March.

More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole,

