X!

Artist Aapo Pukk: Köler made Estonian portrait art great

News
Exhibition of Johann Köler repros at the Viljandi Museum, March 2026.
Exhibition of Johann Köler repros at the Viljandi Museum, March 2026.
News

This March marked 200 years since the birth of Estonian painter Johann Köler. Artist Aapo Pukk honored the anniversary by painting actor Ivo Reinok — dressed as Köler — in the ERR morning show studio.

The choice was no coincidence: Köler is Reinok's distant relative. Pukk admitted that painting in Köler's manner is quite a challenge, but he did not attempt a direct copy.

"I try to chase what Köler might have been thinking, what the journey was, why he did things the way he did. If we take the attitude — why an artist does something — then you can place that in any style or era. Through this, I want to teach what remains constant through time. To rely on those things."

Artist Aapo Pukk (right) painting a Köler-style portrait in the ERR morning show studio. Source: Screenshot

As an artist, Köler was, according to Pukk, a true master. "With a good education, and his career was exceptionally successful: he moved within the tsar's family, and for Estonians it is important that he came from Estonia, was in Estonia, left Estonia, made Estonia and portrait art great, and returned to Estonia. Before him, the masters were not from Estonia — they were Baltic‑German artists — and after him, art became a bit more emotional and individualistic," he explained.

As a characteristic feature of Köler's work, he highlighted its illustrative quality. "He comes with a solid foundation. When you look at his drawings or the preparations for his paintings, people say it's a sketch, but in reality it is made with a very firm line, as if a machine today had drawn it. He simply had such strong, good education and a fantastically good eye," Pukk described.

Celebration of painter Johann Köler's 200th birth anniversary in Suure‑Jaani. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Juhan Kilumets and Martha-Beryl Grauberg

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:43

3 cities submit bids to host Estonia's multisport arena by deadline

15:37

Estonian‑co‑produced film gets 7‑minute standing ovation in Venice

15:28

Taking care of people with dementia left up to loved ones in Estonia

14:52

Station Narva draws record 5,766 visitors for 10th edition

14:37

Estonian PM to officially offer former EDF commander the post of defense minister Updated

14:20

Rail Baltica trains procurement fails

14:00

Second Reform minister resigns in a week as Andres Sutt steps down Updated

13:59

Justice chancellor: A single test should not rule out a preferred school

13:36

Teens charged in hate‑fueled arson attacks on ethnic-owned Tallinn food businesses

13:33

Center Party head: Snap elections a realistic possibility

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.09

Estonia ranks among top countries in latest PISA results

08.09

Estonian agency fails to demonstrate how €70 million unsuccessful ammo contract reached Updated

09:30

Estonia: Russian grain transit through Baltic ports 'not acceptable'

08.09

Minister: Ukraine was discussed at Tallinn dinner with Donald Trump Jr.

08.09

Former Tallinn-area dump site reborn as lake and swimming spot

13:36

Teens charged in hate‑fueled arson attacks on ethnic-owned Tallinn food businesses

07.09

Estonia shuts border crossing after 2 Iranian nationals attempt entry from Russia

08.09

Ministry hopes to choose location for Estonia's nuclear power plant by spring

08.09

AI agents will not get Estonian ID codes and responsibility will stay with humans

08.09

Police investigate possible bullet holes in the ministry façade

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo