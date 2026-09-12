Mari Roosvalt and Jaan Elken's joint exhibition sums up 25 years of work

On 12 September, the Pärnu Museum of New Art will open "Dialoog" (Dialogue), a joint exhibition by painters Mari Roosvalt and Jaan Elken. The retrospective brings together works created by the two artists over the past 25 years.

"Perhaps some of our principles are similar. Elken has worked in acrylic, while I've mostly stayed with oil and built my approach around that. We share a certain common attitude toward this dialogue. Many of our themes overlap — ecological and political subjects. We follow the art field closely and pay attention to what's happening around us," said painter Mari Roosvalt.

"We have so many overlaps and so many opportunities for dialogue, and we're connected through technique. We're both painting innovators, and here we present a more forceful, robust kind of painting, full of life in the brushstrokes, palette‑knife marks, collaged elements, flags and slogans that make up the works. It's essentially a painting hybrid with echoes of early pop art. There were an incredible number of connections, so I truly enjoyed putting this exhibition together. I thank Mari for her trust," said painter Jaan Elken.

The exhibition at the Pärnu Museum of New Art (MONA) will remain open until 18 October.

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