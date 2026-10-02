Estonia's new ambassadors to Ireland and Hungary present credentials

On October 1, Ambassador to Ireland Kairi Saar-Isop presented her credentials to President of Ireland Catherine Connolly. The meeting that followed covered Estonian-Irish relations, European security and continued support for Ukraine.

"Estonia and Ireland have close relations and we see many of the challenges facing Europe in much the same way," Saar-Isop said. "It is now necessary to take decisions that provide greater support for Ukraine and make Europe stronger," she went on via a Foreign Ministry press release.

Saar-Isop pointed to Ireland's recent decision to contribute one million euros to an Estonian-led healthcare and education project in Ukraine as a concrete example of cooperation between the two nations, and said she would look for further opportunities during her posting.

Saar-Isop has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1997. Her most recent posting, 2022 to 2026, was as Director General of the Ministry's Department for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid.

Jana Vanamölder with Hungarian President András Baka. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A day earlier on September 30, new Ambassador to Hungary Jana Vanamölder presented her credentials to Hungarian President András Baka. The conversation there honed in on bilateral relations and European security.

"Estonia wants to develop its relations with Hungary and do more both bilaterally and within the European Union," Vanamölder said. "The better we are able to reach agreement on issues of common interest, the stronger and more secure Europe will be."

Vanamölder said relations between the two countries have deep historical roots and that Estonia is ready to open a new chapter, deepening dialogue and cooperation where interests align. She also thanked Hungary for its contribution to protecting Baltic airspace, describing allied solidarity as essential to regional security.

Vanamölder has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1995 and was chargé d'affaires in Moscow from 2022 to 2025.

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